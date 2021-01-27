Financial experts talk about Gamestop’s soaring stock

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — “My advice would be, get out of the way if you see something like this happening. You’re probably better off at the casino with your money,” said Ted Bolema, Wichita State’s executive director at the Institute for Study of Economic Growth.

This is the sentiment from Wichita financial advisors and economists involving the sudden and drastic rise in stocks the video game store, Gamestop, has experienced in recent days. But how did we get to a place where Gamestop stock is higher than Microsoft?

“An army of retail traders if you like operating on a subreddit called R/WallStreetBets piled into the stock which caused it to absolutely skyrocket,” said Sam Howard, an equity analyst for V Wealth Advisors in Wichita explained.

This was also accelerated by large hedge fund companies short selling the stock.

But is what these individual investors doing on Reddit considered illegal?

Bolema compares this surge from individual investors to punk rock’s impact on the music industry in the 1980s.

“There is sort of a rebelliousness behind all of this that is really interesting,” he explained.

Is this movement by a group retail investors something the average person should get involved with?

“Understanding what you own, and why you own it is very important, and we’re not making any specific recommendations with any particular client like you need to own Gamestop or this,” explained Jeff Wetta, an advisor with V Wealth Advisor. “We’re looking at a total portfolio view to fit their specific situation. This is almost like gambling or betting.”

Both Howard and Wetta say for advisors and average people not risking their own money to participate in this, it’s more of a show than anything.

“It’s almost entertainment,” said Wetta. “Get your bag of popcorn.”

And as for the future of Gamestop, Wetta doesn’t seem optimistic.