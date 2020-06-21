Finch family and attorney speak out on trial against WPD officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The lawsuit filed against Wichita Police officer Justin Rapp in connection to a fatal swatting shooting is getting to move forward to a jury. “Having to go to trial all together is still heartbreaking. The fact that we are one step closer to justice is very satisfying though,” said Dominica Finch, Andrew’s sister.

On the night of Dec. 28, 2017, 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot by Wichita Police on his front porch after a swatting call. “Andy Finch was unarmed, Andy Finch was in the sanctity of his own home. He could have been you or I, he opened his door and was shot and killed by the police, ” said Andrew M. Stroth, Managing Director of Action Injury Law Group, representing the Finch family.

On June 19, a federal judge ruled, “A jury could conclude that Rapp did not possess facts that would allow him to reasonably believe Finch posed an immediate threat to the safety of the officers or others” before he shot him.

The family’s attorney says its not about the family getting a settlement fund, but more about holding the officer Rapp accountable. “His actions were reckless and unreasonable and he used excessive force and lethal force when he should not have and now the tragedy is two young children no longer have their father,” said Stroth.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking that it’s taken this long but hopefully with my brothers judgment it can help the next family it happens to or can even help stop the next situation like this,” said Finch.

Stroth says he wants justice for the family and The City of Wichita to take responsibility, “From our perspective enough is enough. We are fully prepared and will go to trial on this case and let the jury decide what that video shows.”

The judge has not set a date yet for when trial will begin.

KSN reached out to The City of Wichita but they were unable to comment at this time.

