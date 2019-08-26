Finch family reacts to new swatting alert system

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The family of a local swatting call gone wrong is reacting to the announcement of a new swatting alert system in Wichita.

Twenty-eight-year-old Andrew Finch was shot and killed by police in December of 2017 after a fake swatting call was made to his address.

Since then, swatting calls have been made around the country, forcing law enforcement to jump into action to prevent future calls.

“That’s the only part where it does give some hope as there hasn’t been another death yet,” said Dominica Finch, Andrew’s sister. “Hopefully, they’ll learn something from my brother’s case.”

The Wichita Police Department has teamed up with Sedgwick County 911 Dispatch to create a swatting alert system that will allow citizens to call in if they think they could be a future swatting victim.

People can create an alert for their address that would be made available to responding officers if a swatting call was made.

“I know the police department is suffering from this,” said Dominica. “The police officers involved are suffering from it.”

The Finch family said it will take more than the alert system for a drastic change.

“Definitely a little bit of anger, sort of frustration,” said Dominica.

In Andrew’s case, he wasn’t an avid gamer and rarely used social media according to his family.

“In his situation, he had absolutely nothing to do with what was going on,” said Dominica.

While some questions may never be answered, the Finch family is hoping that people will think twice before making a swatting call and officers will be more aware of the possibility of fake calls.

“Don’t do it,” said Dominica. “Everyone involved is now a convicted felon, it’s not worth it. It’s not worth someone’s life.”

The Finch family has an active lawsuit against the City of Wichita regarding the death of Andrew Finch.

Tyler Barriss was sentenced to 20 years in prison for making the fake swatting call in 2017 that lead to Andrew Finch’s death.

For more information about the swatting alert system, click here.

To fill out the swatting alert form, click here.

You can also visit any police station for more information or help.