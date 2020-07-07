Finch family reacts to WPD officer’s appeal for qualified immunity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The family of Andrew Finch said they will continue fighting for justice after the attorney hired by the City of Wichita filed an appeal to a judge’s decision to not allow Wichita officer Justin Rapp qualified immunity in the 2017 shooting death of Finch.

It’s a scene Andrew’s mom, Lisa Finch replays in her mind over and over.

“How many more people have to die before enough is enough to want to change things?” asked Lisa Finch.

The death of her son has kept the Finch family fighting for justice for years, including filing a lawsuit against Rapp.

Members of the Finch family and advocates have spoken multiple times at city council meetings and now others are joining in to show their support. The family said it’s a step forward.

“It means the world to me,” said Dominica Finch, Andrew’s sister. “Just seeing the support and people recognizing that wrong was done. We just need to make sure this stays out there and even if the city doesn’t take this seriously, we do.”

The Finch family said while some things with the lawsuit were thrown out and the appeal was filed, they do feel one step closer to justice.

“There’s a lot more that I wish we could have accomplished, but the fact that the judge did rule there’s no qualified immunity I think makes a big difference,” said Dominica. “Not only in this case, but lots of cases following.”

Andrew M. Stroth, the Finch family’s attorney, released the following statement to KSN:

“The trial court’s ruling was clear on the merits of the Finch case. Under the rules, the City has the right to file an appeal. At this stage, Mayor Whipple and City Manager Layton need to explain to the taxpayers why they continue to spend money to defend the unjustified shooting of Andrew Finch. It’s one of the most egregious police shootings in America and two children no longer have their father due to the actions of WPD Officer Justin Rapp.”

The family said they can start properly healing only when there is a conviction and the city takes responsibility for Andrew’s death.

“It’s the only way to get justice,” said Dominica. “The city is not taking this as seriously as they should. They think they can keep sweeping it under the rug.”

KSN reached out to the City of Wichita for comment about the appeal, but officials said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

