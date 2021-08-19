Find out what 3 unemployment programs will be ending next month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Unemployed Kansans who counted on the extra money from federal COVID-19 unemployment programs are about to lose that help.

The federal unemployment programs that were authorized by the coronavirus relief acts will expire on Sept. 4.

The Kansas Department of Labor says that means the end of these programs:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $300 weekly payment for any claimant that is eligible for at least $1 of an underlying unemployment compensation

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for claimants who are unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or PEUC, including those who are self-employed or are gig workers

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides an extension of benefits after a claimant exhausts regular unemployment compensation benefits

However, the KDOL says that any claimant entitled to FPUC, PUA, or PEUC benefits through the week of Sept. 4 should continue to file until then. Then, if the claim is eligible, the claimant will be paid even after the federal programs expire.

Starting Sept. 5, the only unemployment insurance (UI) program in Kansas will be regular, state-funded UI. To qualify for regular UI benefits, claimants must meet three criteria:

Entitled – The person must have enough wages in their recent employment history to monetarily entitle their claim under Kansas law

Eligible – The person must meel all eligibility criteria, such as being able and available to work

Qualified – A person who voluntarily quits a job or is fired for misconduct might not qualify

The length of time a person can get UI benefits will be based on the state’s unemployment rate. It might last for as little as 16 weeks or as long as 26 weeks.

To learn more about Kansas unemployment benefits, visit GetKansasBenefits.gov. Find other resources by clicking here.