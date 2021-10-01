Find the perfect Halloween pumpkin at these Wichita area patches

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Halloween is around the corner. Right now, the weather is turning cooler and leaves are starting to change.

This weekend many will be heading to area pumpkin patches. Here are a few patches located a short distance outside of Wichita.

Marietta Farm Pumpkin Patch is located at 1600 E. U.S. 54, Andover, and is open through Oct. 31.

Mon.-Thurs.: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Fri.-Sun.: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mon. – Thurs: Admission $7,
Fri. – Sun.: Admission $8,
Kids 2 & Under Free

Cedar Creek Farms is located at 6100 N 119th St W., Maize, and is open through Oct. 31.

Tues.-Thurs: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Fri.-Sun: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Closed Mondays

Admission is listed on the website.

Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch is located at 3750 S. Dusty Rd., Derby, and opens Oct. 2 through Oct. 31.

Sat.:  10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sun.: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

$7 per person
(kids 3 and under free)
$5 Military (show ID)
* Pumpkins are extra and are sold by size

Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch is located at 8135 S. 119th St. W, Clearwater, and runs through Oct. 31.

Sat.: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sun.: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Mon. – Fri.: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

$8 per person
2 and under free
Additional cost for pumpkin by size

Applejack Pumpkin Patch is located at 10007 SW. Indianola Rd., Augusta, is open through Oct. 31.

Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sun.: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Wed.-Fri.: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

$10 per person
2 and under free
Pumpkins are extra
½ price military and senior citizen discount with ID
Special group rates available

Cox Farm pumpkin patch is located at 6059 S. Seneca St. Wichita, opens Oct. 2 through Oct. 31.

Sat.: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sun.: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Weekdays by appointment according to website

Pumpkins are extra and sold by size  

Note: Weather may alter openings, be sure to check social media and websites of area patches

