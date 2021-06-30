Finding a fireworks show near you

A boy watches fireworks as he celebrates the Fourth of July, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Stilwell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This Fourth of July, communities across Kansas will hold big get-togethers to celebrate Independence Day. For some of them, it will be the first big gathering since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

These are some of the fireworks shows on and around the holiday. Please, let us know if we are missing any. We will add to the list and map as we get more information.

Anthony

26th Annual Harper County 4th of July, July 3-4, Anthony Lake – Music the evening of July 3, then a full day of events July 4, including a 5K run, sand volleyball, karaoke, and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Arkansas City

Fireworks Show, July 4, Spring Hill Golf Course – The fireworks display will start around 9:30 p.m. The music will be provided by KSOK 95.9 FM. People like to watch from the parking lot or nearby, but a city spokesperson says you can see the fireworks from pretty much anywhere in the Arkansas City area.

Atchison

Firework Show, July 3, Warnock Lake – Music begins at 8 p.m., fireworks show after sunset.

Baldwin City

Independence Day Celebration, July 3, Baldwin City Golf Course – Events begin at 4 p.m., including a kid’s zone, live music, food trucks and a beer garden. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m.

Basehor

Booming With Pride, July 4, Basehor-Linwood High School, 2108 155th Street – Event begins at 5:30 p.m. with food trucks, a parade at 7:30, an honor guard at 9:00, and fireworks at dusk.

Baxter Springs

City Fireworks Show, July 3, city softball fields on W. 19th St. – Craft show, parade, night swim, and fireworks.

Belleville

Fireworks Show, July 4, Belleville High Banks, 608 O St. – Ticketed event to watch the races. Gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps start at 6:30, racing at 7:30. The evening will end with fireworks.

Beloit

Waconda Lakefest & Fireworks Display, July 3, Waconda Lake – Enjoy a day of fun and games at the lake, beer garden, food trucks, dueling pianos concert. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the fireworks at dark.

Clay Center

Independence Day Celebration, July 3, Clay County Fairgrounds – Fun day of events begins at 8 a.m. Fireworks begin at dark with music on KCLY 100.9 FM.

Colby

Fireworks Show, July 4, Thomas County Fairgrounds – Free hot dog and watermelon feed at 6:30 p.m., fireworks show at sunset.

Coffeyville

Coffeyville Summer Celebration, July 10, Walter Johnson Park – Free day of fun includes a car show, kiddie car cruise, entertainment, poker run, and music. The fireworks extravaganza is scheduled for 10 p.m.

Columbus

Fourth of July Celebration, July 4, can be seen anywhere in town – The day includes games and a free swim at the municipal pool. It ends with the fireworks show at dusk.

Derby

Fireworks in the Park, July 4, High Park, 2801 S. James St. – Event begins at 6 p.m. with fireworks around 9:30 p.mm. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnic dinners, but no alcohol or personal fireworks. Food trucks available.

Dodge City

Old Dodge City 4th of July Celebration, July 4, New Location, Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center Parking lot – A pre-show event starts at 8 p.m. with food trucks and music from the 35th Infantry Division Band of the Kansas National Guard. The fireworks will launch from the northeast corner of Mariah Hills Golf Course at 10 p.m. Listen to the music for the display on 97.3 FM.

Edgerton

Community Picnic and Fireworks Show, July 3, Martin Creek Park, 20200 Sunflower Rd. – Free food and t-shirts for the first 500 people. Bounce houses, face painting, hair spray-painting. Gates open at 5 p.m., picnic begins at 6 p.m., fireworks around 9:45 p.m.

El Dorado

Fireworks Show, July 3, McDonald Stadium, 298 N. Griffith St. – Show will start after the baseball game.

Elk County

Fireworks Show, July 4, Elk County Rodeo Arena, 1 mile NE of Moline – Enjoy the Elk County Rodeo July 3-4. There is a dance after the rodeo on July 3. The finale is the fireworks show after the rodeo on July 4.

Ellinwood

Fireworks Show, July 4, Ellinwood HS football field – The show will begin at dusk.

Emporia

Fireworks Display, July 4, best viewing at Welch Stadium, Emporia State University – Tailgating allowed in the parking lot. No alcohol or fireworks allowed on ESU property. The fireworks show will start between 9:45-10:00 p.m. and last 20 to 30 minutes.

Galva

10th Annual Firecracker 5K and Festival, July 3, Lynn Baldwin Memorial Park, 100 Northview – Full day of family-friendly events with a fireworks display at dark.

Garden City

Fireworks Show, July 4, Finnup Park – Show begins at dusk. Click the link for a map of where the public is allowed to watch.

Garden Plain

Independence Day Celebration, July 3, Garden Plain City Park – Full day of events starting with a breakfast at 6:30 a.m. Other events include a 5K Freedom Run, a parade, ax throwing, money dig, washer tournament, turtle races, cornhole tournament, watermelon-eating contest, and a dance. Fireworks are set for 10 p.m.

Gardner

Independence Day Festival, July 4, Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th St. – Free, festivities begin at 4 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Food and drink available for purchase.

Garnett

Libertyfest 2021, July 3, North Lake Park – Free event includes music starting at 5 p.m., watermelon at 7 p.m., and fireworks at sunset, approximately 9:30 p.m. Donations are welcome.

Glen Elder

Waconda Lakefest & Fireworks Display, July 3, Waconda Lake – Enjoy a day of fun and games at the lake, beer garden, food trucks, dueling pianos concert. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the fireworks at dark.

Goddard

Goddard Lions Club Fireworks Show, July 2, north of Clark Davidson Elementary, 333 S. Walnut – 7:00 to 10:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy live music and free food. The fireworks begin when it’s dark.

Goodland

Freedom Festival, July 4, Sherman County Fairgrounds – 6 p.m.-10 p.m. MT, featuring carnival rides (with $10 wristband), live entertainment, and fireworks at 9:45.

Great Bend

Fireworks Show, July 3, Expo Grounds – Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tune in to 100.7 FM at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.

Greensburg

Hometown 4th of July, July 3-4, Big Well Park – Two days of fun. There is a 5K on Saturday. Sunday events start at 7 p.m. with free hamburgers and ice cream (donations welcome), games and music. Fireworks are at dusk.

Hamilton

Party in the Park and Fireworks, July 4, city park – Free event. The fun begins at 6 p.m. with games, music and a potluck dinner. Hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and place settings will be provided. Bring your favorite side dish and lawn chairs. Fireworks will end the evening at the football field.

Harper County

26th Annual Harper County 4th of July, July 3-4, Anthony Lake – Music the evening of July 3, then a full day of events July 4, including a 5K run, sand volleyball, karaoke, and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Hays

Fireworks Spectacular, July 4, south of Hays at 183 Bypass and Golf Course Road – Free, 10 p.m.-10:30 p.m. The show is the finale of the Wild West Festival which runs from July 1-4 in Hays.

Haysville

4th of July Celebration, July 3-4, Riggs Park, 706 Sarah Ln. – Two days of events for the family, culminating with the fireworks show on July 4 at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Herington

Fireworks Show, July 3, various locations – Full day of events including disc golf, cornhole, music and a fireworks show at dark.

Hoyt

Fireworks Show, July 3, Hoyt City Park – Events begin at 5 p.m. Food, ice cream, and bounce houses (with $5 wrist band). Fireworks start at dusk.

Hutchinson

Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza, July 4, Kansas State Fairgrounds, 2000 N. Poplar – Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the fireworks at dusk.

Junction City

Fireworks Show, July 4, Rosebuds, 215 E. 8th St. – Evening begins at 6 p.m. Rosebuds is setting aside a small area for children’s fireworks. All ages are welcome until after the fireworks display at dusk.

Kansas City, Missouri

KC Riverfest, July 4, Berkley Riverfront Park – Bring lawn chairs, blankets and sunscreen for this event that starts at 3 p.m. There will be food trucks and music. It is free, but donations are strongly encouraged. Fireworks generally start between 10-11 p.m.

KC Royals: Armed Forces Night and Fireworks Spectacular, July 2, Kauffman Stadium – Pre-game military ceremony starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks will be after the baseball game against the Minnesota Twins.

Stars and Stripes Picnic, July 3, National WWI Museum and Memorial – From 3-6:30 p.m., picnic, family fun, shopping, food trucks. From 6:30-10 p.m., Navy Parachute Team The Leap Frogs, music, and fireworks.

Kingman

Fireworks Display, July 3, Riverside Park – The fireworks show is set to start at 9:45 p.m.

Lansing

Independence Day Celebration, July 3, Bernard Park, 15650 Gilman Rd. – Full day of events with rides, food vendors, and live music. Fireworks will begin around 9:45 p.m. Parking is $1 after 6 p.m.

Lawrence

Fabulous Fourth Fireworks Celebration, July 4, view from the Lied Center of Kansas, 1600 Stewart Drive – Free live music performances starting at 7:30, fireworks at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Leawood

Celebration in the Park, July 4, Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Blvd. – Noon to 10:15 p.m. Free admission. Kids activities, inflatables, entertainment, music, and food vendors. Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.

Liberal

Fireworks Show, July 4, Brent Gould Field, Seward CCC – Starts with a 4th of July family picnic, train rides, bounce houses, games, hot dogs and snow-cones from 2:30-5:30. Fireworks are after the Bee Jays vs. Dodge City baseball game.

Lincoln County

Stars, Stripes and Booms, July 3, Wilson Lake – The fireworks will be shot from the Lucas Park Point area. Viewing can be enjoyed from the water or shoreline. The show begins at dark, close to 10 p.m.

McPherson

Fireworks Show, July 4, Wall Park, 500 S. Maxwell – Evening starts with a concert at 7 p.m., followed by the fireworks display.

Meade

Fireworks Display, July 4, Meade High School – Four days of fun starting July 2. Most of the events are on July 3. Click the link for details on those events. The fireworks show is Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

Medicine Lodge

Red, White, and Boom, July 4, Barber County State Lake – Full day of fun at various locations: pancake breakfast, 5K run, parade, music, games, swimming, fishing, turtle races, egg toss, and more. Fireworks are at the lake at dusk.

Ness City

Fireworks show, July 2, Ness County Fairgrounds – Set for 9:30 p.m. Tune into 89.3 FM within a half-mile of the fairgrounds for the music.

North Newton

Fireworks Extravaganza, July 4, Kidron Bethel Village, 3001 Ivy Dr. – Arrival may begin at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks begin after sundown. Masks are required if unvaccinated.

Oberlin

Fireworks Display, July 3, Decatur County Fairgrounds – The free fireworks show begins at dusk.

Olathe

Red, White & Blue Fireworks Show, July 4, College Boulevard Activity Center – Fireworks show starts at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Ottawa

Chautauqua Festival Fireworks, July 4, Forest Park – Festival events begin at 1 p.m. and include swimming, turtle races, yard games, face painting, and music. The fireworks begin at dusk.

Overbrook

Overbrook 4th of July Celebration, July 4, Overbrook Lake – Free and fun events most of the day, followed by fireworks at dusk.

Overland Park

Star Spangled Spectacular, July 4, Corporate Woods Founders’ Park – Bring blankets and chairs, food and drink, but no alcohol. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

Park City

Salute to Freedom, July 4, Hap McLean Park, 6801 N. Hydraulic – Full day of events include a parade, car show, water carnival, pet show and food trucks. Evening activities run from 6:30-10:30, including music, food trucks and fireworks.

Parsons

Fireworks Show, July 4, Marvel Park – Fireworks at dusk, tune into V93.5 FM for the music.

Peabody

Peabody 4th Fest: 100th Annual Fireworks Extravaganza, July 4, Peabody City Park – Full day of events at various locations. Events include a whiffle ball home run derby, a library book sale, and a dance. Buttons for admission to the fireworks show are $3 in advance, $5 at the gate.

Pittsburg

July 4th Celebration, July 4, Lincoln Park – This is a two-day event that starts Saturday, July 3. The finale is a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Sunday. Tune into 96.9 FM for the show music.

Pratt

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration, July 3, Pratt County Memorial Lake – Sponsored by American Legion Riders Post 86. Freewill donation accepted at the entrance. Food and drink vendors on site.

Russell

Freedom Fest 2021, July 4, VFW – Full day of events, including community BBQ, bingo, free swimming, and a cakewalk. The finale is the Ernest “Ernie” L. Carter Memorial Fireworks Display around 9:45 p.m.

Salina

Skyfire, July 4, Berkley Family Recreational Area – Salina Breakfast Ambucs organization says, “Come up to the Berkley Family Recreational Area Sunday night for some fun and FIREWORKS! This will be the biggest and best show ever!”

Scott City

Fireworks Show, July 4, east side of town – Fireworks show will be at sundown. It is visible from most places in the town.

Selden

Fireworks Show, July 3, Selden baseball field – Events start at 5 with a BBQ, games, and cornhole tournament. The fireworks show, designed by aerospace engineers, is scheduled to start at dusk.

Sterling

Fireworks Extravaganza, July 4, Sterling Lake – Finale to the Old Fashioned Fourth of July that runs from July 1-4. The fireworks show begins at dark.

Stilwell

Fourth of July in Stilwell, July 4, several locations – A night of fun featuring a parade, four bands, and fireworks. The evening starts with the parade at 6 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 but could launch as early as 9 p.m.

Topeka

Spirit of Kansas, An American Celebration, July 4, Lake Shawnee – A free, full day of events, including the Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival, a car show, arts and crafts, and a waterski show. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. with music simulcast on Majic 107.7.

Toronto

Fireworks at Dusk, July 3, Toronto Point at Cross Timbers State Park – Part of Toronto Days 2021. The fireworks begin at dusk.

Tribune

Fireworks Show, July 4, GCHS Football Field – Full day of events including breakfast, church, museum, free swim, and free ice cream social. The fireworks show begins at dark.

Ulysses

Fireworks Show, July 4, near the airport – The show will begin at dusk. The fireworks can be seen from all over town.

Wamego

Celebrate Freedom, July 4, Rec Complex, southwest corner of Highway 24 and Balderson Blvd. – This big event started Tuesday. Find the complete list of activities HERE. The fireworks show is July 4. Organizers say this is the #1 ranked fireworks show in Kansas. It is free. Bring a radio or personal earbuds from a true FM radio (B104.7 will have the soundtrack for the fireworks starting at 9:50 p.m.), blanket, lawn chairs, water bottle and earplugs for sensitive ears.

Webster State Park

Fireworks Show, July 3, Webster State Park – There is a boat poker run at the lake from 1-7 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m. or later. Vehicle permits are required.

Wellington

City Fireworks Display, July 4, Hargis Creek Watershed Park – Fireworks will begin around dusk.

White City

Independence Day Celebration, July 3, Centennial Park – Softball tournament on Friday, July 2. Saturday, July 3, events include a 5K, a parade, bounce house, turtle races, kids games, pedal tractor pull, and live music. The fireworks show begins at dark.

Wichita

Red, White & BOOM, July 4, Riverfront Stadium, 275 S. McLean Blvd. – Free admission. Gates open at 5:30. Music, yard games, kids’ activities, concession stands open—fireworks over the Arkansas River at 9:50 p.m.

Bradley Fair Summer Concert Fireworks, July 1, 2000 N. Rock Road – Free admission. Concert features Kayla Waters, an urban jazz keyboardist. The fireworks show follows the concert.

Let Freedom Sing, July 3, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich Road – Free event for the community. Events start at 6:30, including children’s activities, hot dogs and chips (while supplies last), jet flyover, skydivers, food trucks, concert and a fireworks finale.

Red, White and Broadway – A Star-Studded Tribute to America, July 2-4, Capitol Federal Amphitheater, 1607 E. Central, Andover – Presented by Music Theatre Wichita, tickets required. Fireworks will follow the show on July 3 and 4 only.