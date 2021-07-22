Finding burglary suspect: Wichita police asking for public’s help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police is asking for the public’s help with finding a burglary suspect who entered a business near 3rds and Seneca in the early hours of Tuesday wearing an orange polo t-shirt and riding a distinctive orange bicycle with black rims.

In a Facebook post, WPD said, “we need your help in identifying the suspect in the pictures below. On 7-20-21 3:00 a.m., an unknown male entered a business near 3rd and Seneca. He was wearing an orange polo t-shirt, ball cap, light shorts, has tattoos on his right calf, right forearm, and left arms. He arrived on a distinctive orange bicycle with black rims entered the business through the back ally and stole property. Attached are several photos does anyone recognize this individual please contact Det. Long at 316 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111 or the See Something Say Something line at 316 519-2282.”

