Finding employment for senior jobseekers Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Senior Services of Wichita offers its Senior Employment Program to adults 55+ looking for a job in a variety of fields. The program recently expanded into South Central Kansas.

"I meet with them in a library or a public setting like a senior center, meet with them, and talk with them on their particular situation, and get them connected with all the different resources," said Tammy Cuadra, outreach job placement specialist.

The Senior Employment Program has become an important resource for older adults in the community.

"The old days, there was maybe a handshake and a verbal agreement and that's how you got a job," recalled Cuadra.

Nowadays, applying to a job can be done online.

"They get a little overwhelmed, a little nervous, a little frustrated with the whole process because it's much more entailed," Cuadra said.

The Senior Employment Program aims to ease the frustrations, and help jobseekers feel more confident during their job search.

The program helps them update their resume, learn computer skills, find job leads and much more.

According to staff, around 60% of jobseekers that go through the program find part-time or full-time jobs.

Cuadra said it's not uncommon for this specific age group to be unemployed.

"More and more people are going to be in that population of looking for work," she said. "They are typically very reliable, loyal, very hardworking with a strong work ethic."

The program is free of charge. It is funded by a grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce.

The service is offered in Sedgwick, McPherson, Butler, Sumner, Cowley, Greenwood, Elk and Chautauqua counties.

For more information, visit Seniorserviceswichita.org. Tammy Cuadra can be reached at sepputreach@seniorservicesofwichita.org or (316) 267-0302 ext. 203.

Senior Job Fair