FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead from a vehicle crash in western Kansas Tuesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kevin Lavelle, 50, Garden City was traveling westbound on U.S. 50 near milepost 63.8 in Finney County when his Ford F-150 crashed into the back of a trailer attached to a semi. The trailer separated from the semi as a result of the impact.

Lavelle died in the crash. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.