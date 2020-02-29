Finney County opens new children’s shelter in Southwest Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Finney County Juvenile Detention Center is opening a children’s shelter, giving teens in foster care a place to stay in southwest Kansas.

“People are working towards building more, but for now, we seem to be the only one on this side of the state, and it is a big need because a lot of our kids, it’s forcing a lot of our youth to be transferred to Kansas City, Wichita, and Hutchinson,” said Shelter Coordinator William Sanchez.

A bill was passed in 2016 that has fewer youths being admitted into juvenile detention centers and this had the department looking to use some of their unneeded space for children who are in need of a place to stay after a bad situation.

“We took two of our three pods, two pods got converted into a shelter,” said Finney County Juvenile Detention Center Deputy Director Carlos Murillo.

The shelter has 14 beds and will be available for teens age 14-17. It will be used in both emergency cases for children in need of care and can also be a space for children waiting to be placed in DCF care.

“Typically, those are more difficult kids to place in foster care, they’re a little bit older, they’re more set in their ways, a little bit more rambunctious,” Murillo said.

Officials said the closer the teens can stay to home the better. The shelter should be accepting children later this month.

