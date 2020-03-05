Fire at downtown Wichita apartment blamed on discarded cigarette

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just before 11 a.m. at 550 N. Nims. Crews arrived to find smoke showing from a three-story apartment building. Crews located a fire on a third-story balcony on the north side of the building.

No injuries were reported. The fire was caused by a discarded cigarette on the balcony. Officials remind you to properly dispose of smoking materials.

The department said three units may not be liveable for some time due to fire and water damage.

