Fire at downtown Wichita apartment blamed on discarded cigarette

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just before 11 a.m. at 550 N. Nims. Crews arrived to find smoke showing from a three-story apartment building. Crews located a fire on a third-story balcony on the north side of the building.

No injuries were reported. The fire was caused by a discarded cigarette on the balcony. Officials remind you to properly dispose of smoking materials.

The department said three units may not be liveable for some time due to fire and water damage.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories