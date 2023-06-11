WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was injured in a fire at a duplex in the Delano neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), they received a call around 3:50 a.m. for the report of a house fire in the 200 block of N Oak St.

Upon arrival, crews noticed smoke coming from the duplex and a man standing outside. He was taken with potentially serious injuries to a local hospital.

The fire was taken under control, staying contained to only one side of the duplex, according to the WFD.

“There’s damage to the living room area of the involved apartment,” WPD Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said. “So the uninvolved area of the structure was uninvolved and just a little smoke residual left over, but we’re using our fans to clear out the room, and they’ll be able to stay and continue living inside the building itself.”

Ocadiz says investigators plan on talking to the homeowner at the hospital to determine the cause of the fire.