Fire at Family Dollar being investigated as arson

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Investigators say a fire at an east Wichita Family Dollar store Wednesday is now being investigated as arson.

The fire happened at the location on East 21st Street Wednesday. Wichita Fire Department investigators say there were multiple people in the store at the time of the blaze.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

Investigators said the fire caused $30,000 in damage.

