Fire at former Treatco plant produces smoke, smell over Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire early Thursday morning at the former Treatco plant has produced heavy smoke and smell in the area.

The fire happened around 4 a.m.

The Wichita Fire Department said the fire at the plant is still burning, and crews remain on the scene.

They said there is no need to call 911.

Fire still burning @ the former Treatco plant, 2300 blk N Broadway. Dispatchers ask to remind the public that if they see heavy smoke in this area, around the building, there is no need to call 911. Crews will remain on scene for an extended time. #WichitaFD #Fire #ICTupdate pic.twitter.com/rzNCfbFqNp — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) February 20, 2020

