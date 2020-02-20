Fire at former Treatco plant produces smoke, smell over Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire early Thursday morning at the former Treatco plant has produced heavy smoke and smell in the area.
The fire happened around 4 a.m.
The Wichita Fire Department said the fire at the plant is still burning, and crews remain on the scene.
They said there is no need to call 911.
