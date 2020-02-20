Breaking News
Numerous crashes reported around Wichita area due to winter weather
1  of  46
Closings and Delays
Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Bucklin - USD 459 Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Circle - USD 375 Colby Community College Colby Public Schools - USD 315 Deerfield - USD 216 Dighton - USD 482 Dighton Friendship Meals Dodge City Community College Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellsworth - USD 327 Fairfield - USD 310 Finney County Friendship Meals and Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Garden City - St. Dominic Catholic School Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Greeley County Schools - USD 200 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hugoton Public Schools - USD 210 Kearny County Senior Center and Friendship Meals Kismet-Plains - USD 483 Lakin - USD 215 Liberal - USD 480 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Montezuma - USD 371 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Nickerson - USD 309 Oakley - USD 274 Rolla - USD 217 Russell County - USD 407 Satanta - USD 507 Scott County - USD 466 South Gray - USD 476 Stanton County - USD 452 Sublette - USD 374 Triplains - USD 275 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wallace County Schools - USD 241 Western Plains - USD 106 Wichita Emergency Accident Reporting

Fire at former Treatco plant produces smoke, smell over Wichita area

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire early Thursday morning at the former Treatco plant has produced heavy smoke and smell in the area.

The fire happened around 4 a.m.

The Wichita Fire Department said the fire at the plant is still burning, and crews remain on the scene.

They said there is no need to call 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories