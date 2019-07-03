Fire at Horton’s Carpet warehouse contained; under investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Horton’s Carpet, a well-known local business, caught fire Wednesday.

It happened at 13th Street and Greenwich in the late afternoon.

Officials say no one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

“They have rolls of carpet piled up to, in the warehouse so right now we’re trying to open up from the exterior due to the fact that the possibility of a roof collapse,” says Capt. Jose Ocadiz, Wichita Fire Department. “We don’t want to put the firefighters in danger inside there.”

13th Street and Greenwich was blocked off at the time of the fire.