WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers on I-135 heading north out of Wichita are being detoured to K-254 Thursday. It started after a fire at the I-135 and I-235 interchange construction site shortly after 10 a.m.

The fire was on some type of wooden platform. Firefighters sprayed water on it, and the water turned to ice on the northbound lanes of I-135.

The circle shows a firetruck ladder at a fire at the I-135 and I-235 construction site north of Wichita. (Photo Courtesy WichWay.org)

A fiirefighter looks more closely at the fire on a wooden platform fire at the I-135/I-235 construction site, Feb. 3, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Firefighters spray water on a wooden platform fire at the I-135/I-235 construction site, Feb. 3, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Firefighters spray water on a wooden platform fire at the I-135/I-235 construction site, Feb. 3, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Traffic on northbound I-135 is diverted to K-254 on Feb. 3, 2022. (Photo Courtesy WichWay.org)

The fire is under control, but the road is still dangerously slick. The Kansas Department of Transportation is treating the road. KSN will update this story when the road reopens.