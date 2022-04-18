LAWRENCE, Kan. — A fire at a recycling center in Lawrence is out after firefighters spent hours putting out the flames.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the 12th and Haskell Recycling Center around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. They had the fire contained to several vehicles in less than 30 minutes.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for hours to make sure they’d extinguished all of the hot spots at the center.

According to the Lawrence Fire Department, no one was injured, but it is under investigation.

The Lawrence Fire Department provided several drone pictures that show an aerial view of the site of the fire.