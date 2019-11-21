Fire at Rice County food production facility impacts community

CHASE, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple emergency crews worked successfully to extinguish a fire at a food production facility in Rice County.

Emergency crews from multiple departments were called to the 600 block of Avenue K near Chase around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Cal-Maine is one of the biggest employers in the area.

“The jobs around here, it’s really important. We have people from Barton County, Windham, so they’re a pretty good employer around these parts,” said resident Paula Clark.

A fire ignited in an egg-laying house of Cal-Maine, a producer and packager of eggs. A single hen house holds approximately 80,000 birds. More nearby died from smoke inhalation and the power had to be shut off at the facility.

Brian Ballard, Cal-Maine General Manager, told KSN the fire was contained to that one building.

“It’s a minimal impact to Cal-Maine’s business honestly. It’s a big impact to this farm, but it’s’minimal to our company, minimal to the industry,” said Ballard.

According to Rice County Fire officials, it’s not the first fire they have seen at the plant.

“We’ve had several fires there in the past 15 years. We had another fire to the east of that facility on the organic side last year that burnt up a house,” said Assistant fire chief Brad Reid.

Reid said they’ve dealt with a lot of small electrical fires in the past at the plant.

The company said they are investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of the damages and that no one was injured.



