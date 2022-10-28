WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a fire at Spirit AeroSystems early Friday morning.

The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown.

Wichita firefighters respond to a fire at Spirit AeroSystems early on Oct. 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared the extent of the damage.