WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a fire at Spirit AeroSystems early Friday morning.
The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown.
Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared the extent of the damage.
