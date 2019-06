WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Fire Department dispatch have reported an apartment fire in the 4900 block of east Harry street.

Emergency crews on site have evacuated much of the apartment unit.

Two people have been reported to have sustained some type of injury but have refused to be transported to hospital.

Its not known how many occupants live in the building but fire fighters have asked EMS to stage trucks for the victims.

