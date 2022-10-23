WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a fire early Sunday morning off of Rock Road.
The fire was in the 2000 block of N. Rock Road outside of On the Border restaurant.
According to WFD, the fire was on the outside of the building, and crews opened the walls and inside to make sure the fire did not spread. The fire stayed contained to the outside.
The cause is still under investigation.
The restaurant is closed due to the fire. They are asking customers to visit the Maize Road location while they address the damage.
With the intense wind and drought conditions, any fire that starts in vegetation around a building or residence can quickly become a large structure fire. The Wichita Fire Department wants to remind you to be cautious of using any appliance that may create a spark outdoors, as well as properly discarding smoking materials.
