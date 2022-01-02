Fire burns Church in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A church in Newton caught on fire Sunday.

The fire broke out at an unknown time in the morning.

The church, Faith Temple Remnant, is located in the 200 block of E 11th.

“Well, I’d seen a number of fire engines,” said Butch Funk, a witness to the fire. “It didn’t seem like the fire lasted awful long, and now, we have a church that’s probably going to be totaled.”

It is considered a total loss after the flames were put out.

According to the Newton Fire/EMS Facebook page, no one was injured.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

Newton Fire received help from the Hesston Fire Department and the Halstead Fire Department.

