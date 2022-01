HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews near Hays are battling a grass fire. It broke out Monday morning near the Ellis County Landfill.

The Hays Police Department warned citizens to stay out of the area as the grass fire is not under control. The KSN Skyview Network Hays camera shows smoke rising on the horizon.

If you are traveling on I-70, there is smoke reported, but it hasn’t caused any disruptions to traffic.