Fire burns through acres of Kansas prairie

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire crews in Seward County spent the night monitoring a large fire northeast of Liberal.

The fire is by Arkalon Park. The Seward County Fire Department chief told KSN that a couple hundred acres of the prairie burned, and drivers on Highway 54 could see the fire Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning, officials reported good containment lines throughout the overnight hours. The fire did not reach any buildings, and there were no injuries.

They said round bales were still burning and causing smoke to drift across the area.

Firefighters remain on the scene.