Fire burns through acres of Kansas prairie

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy Seward County, KS – Government Facebook)

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire crews in Seward County spent the night monitoring a large fire northeast of Liberal.

The fire is by Arkalon Park. The Seward County Fire Department chief told KSN that a couple hundred acres of the prairie burned, and drivers on Highway 54 could see the fire Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning, officials reported good containment lines throughout the overnight hours. The fire did not reach any buildings, and there were no injuries.

They said round bales were still burning and causing smoke to drift across the area.

Firefighters remain on the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories