Local

Fire camp to be held for 6th-9th graders later this month

Posted: Apr 01, 2019 12:59 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 01, 2019 12:59 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kids can sign up for a free camp to learn how to become a firefighter

It will be held Saturday, April 27 at Wichita South High School from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The one-day camp gives hands on experience for youth (6th-9th grade) with an exciting look into the world of firefighting. Students will have the opportunity to participate in several activities led by firefighters from multiple departments. 

Firefighters will bring turnout gear and fire trucks. There will also be a an ambulance and helicopter, plus the Salvation Army canteen truck.

To learn more or sign up, register online here..



 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center