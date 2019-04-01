Fire camp to be held for 6th-9th graders later this month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kids can sign up for a free camp to learn how to become a firefighter

It will be held Saturday, April 27 at Wichita South High School from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The one-day camp gives hands on experience for youth (6th-9th grade) with an exciting look into the world of firefighting. Students will have the opportunity to participate in several activities led by firefighters from multiple departments.

Firefighters will bring turnout gear and fire trucks. There will also be a an ambulance and helicopter, plus the Salvation Army canteen truck.

To learn more or sign up, register online here.






