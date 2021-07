WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire Monday caused $225,000 in damage to a southeast Wichita duplex. It happened at 12610 W. Willowgreen just after 6 a.m.

Wichita fire crews arrived to find fire showing from one side of the duplex. All residents inside made it out safely.

Right now, the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.