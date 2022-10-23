The Hutchinson Fire Department battled a house fire in the 3300 block of East 56th on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire on Sunday caused damage to a Hutchinson home. It happened around 4:27 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 56th Avenue.

Units found heavy fire showing outside of the home and surrounding brush. Fire units were able to knock the flames down quickly, but the fire had entered the home.

The Hutchinson Fire Department says crews found excessive storage on the interior. Meanwhile, the department said units were able to contain the fire to one acre. The fire remains under investigation.

The HFD was assisted by Buhler Fire, Reno County Sheriff’s Office, Reno County EMS, Evergy and Kansas Gas Service.