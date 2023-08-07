PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire that burned a popular Pratt sports bar and grill caused over $2 million in damage, according to the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire at Woody’s Sports Bar and Grill, located on Main Street between 4th and 5th Streets, started late Thursday, around 11:30 p.m. The Pratt Fire Department kept the blaze from spreading to other buildings.

The state fire marshal’s office says the cause is undetermined and foul play is not suspected.

On Friday, KSN News talked to residents of Pratt, who say the bar is popular and hope it can be rebuilt.