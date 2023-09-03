WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A South Wichita home has significant damage following a fire early Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Fire Department.

It happened near W. Greenfield St. and S. Seneca St. around 6:15 a.m.

Someone passing by called 911 and crews arrived finding heavy smoke coming from the house.

Wichita Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

WFD crews at South Wichita house fire (KSNW Photo)

No one was inside or hurt.

Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Matt Bowen believes the home was not occupied and may be under renovation.

He added the fire caused significant damage to 25-30% of the home.

The cause is under investigation.