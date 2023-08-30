WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire that happened on Friday on the Redbud Trail caused two trail entrances on Rock Road and Woodlawn to close. An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing. The fire was set inside two culverts underneath the trail, which caused part of the pathway to collapse.

A biker from East Wichita, Chris Majors, says he uses the trail every day and his morning routine was disturbed by the closure.

“It is hot, and this could’ve been inadvertent, I think, but if it’s under investigation, it’s really sad that someone would maliciously cause this to happen,” said Majors.

The City of Wichita and the Wichita Fire Department have said there is an active investigation into what caused the fire.

They did not have a timeline for reopening or how much repairs might cost. Also, the City would not confirm if the fire was being investigated as arson.

Majors said he would have to take an alternate route, catching up with the trail on Webb Road.

“So I can’t pass through right now because there’s a barricade. Not sure why, not sure how, but it would be nice if this is vandalism, that we could eliminate these kind of things from happening,” said Majors.

He hopes the City will consider investing more in the trail.

“The more we continue to invest in Redbud Trail, the more the City will really have a safe, secure place to confidently bring our families to bike in East Wichita,” said Majors.

The Redbud Trail is roughly 18 miles long and runs from Wichita to Augusta.