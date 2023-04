The Hutchinson Fire Department battled a fire at 115 East Bigger Street on Wednesday, April 5. (Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson fire crews were able to contain a fire before it spread to a home’s attic.

It happened around 10:27 p.m. Wednesday at 115 E. Bigger Street. The Hutchinson Fire Department said the heavy fire was showing from the home’s front.

Crews were able to get it the fire out before it spread. They searched the home and found no one inside.

The cause of the fire is not determined.