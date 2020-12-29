Fire crews battle blaze at southeast abandoned Topeka mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Topeka firefighters worked in the freezing rain to battle a fire that appeared to do significant damage to a nearly abandoned shopping mall in south Topeka.

The fire happened at White Lakes Center at SW 37th and SW Topeka Blvd. It began around 6:40 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the roof of the old section of the mall.

The fire chief told KSNT News that it was not safe for firefighters to enter the old part of the mall because of age and deteriorating structure. Firefighters used ladder trucks to fight the fire from above. Crews had the fire under control in about an hour.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the mall property includes one remaining business, a printing company that apparently didn’t sustain damage. The mall opened in 1964, but its popularity waned when West Ridge Mall opened in west Topeka in 1988.