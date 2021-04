ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters have been on the scene of a house fire north of Rose Hill since just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire is in the 14500 block of SW Prairie Creek Road. That is east of Wichita and between Andover and Rose Hill.

KSN has a crew on the scene but we are being kept a distance away in order to let firefighters work.

Everyone in the house was able to get out safely.

We will update this story as more details become available.