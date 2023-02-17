WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire crews battled a massive house fire on Broadway between Lincoln and Kellogg early Friday.

The fire started around 5:15 a.m. in the 900 block of S. Broadway. It took crews about an hour to get the fire out.

Firefighters tell KSN News that they have responded to a call at this home before.

“This house has burned four, three times, previous, so we were able to get in and get a primary of the first floor and second floor to check for any victims,” said Battalion Chief Terry Gresham.

Firefighters left the home due to the risk of fireplaces collapsing inside.

Officials believe someone lit a fire to stay warm.

Roads in the area of the 900 block of South Broadway are shut down.