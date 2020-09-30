Fire crews battle structure fire in southeast Wichita strip mall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters are battling a building fire in a strip mall near George Washington Blvd. and Lincoln Wednesday afternoon. The call came in around 5:30 p.m.
Firefighters are still at the scene of the fire. No injuries have been reported.
