Fire crews battle structure fire in southeast Wichita strip mall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters are battling a building fire in a strip mall near George Washington Blvd. and Lincoln Wednesday afternoon. The call came in around 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters are still at the scene of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters on the scene of strip mall fire in SE Wichita

