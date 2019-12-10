WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews are battling a house fire in west Wichita.
The fire broke out around 12:30 near Maple and Socora.
Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home.
KSN News has a crew heading to the scene. Look for updates online at KSN.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Crews battle west Wichita house fire
- Christmas stolen: Thieves take Salvation Army toy donations
- Hallmark’s ‘Project Christmas Joy’ featuring Lee Co. tornado survivors airs tonight
- Kansas college students travel to Taiwan, experience agriculture industry
- Kansas lawmakers say revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement good news