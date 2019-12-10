Crews battle west Wichita house fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Two Kansas college students had the opportunity to partake in the Taiwan Agriculture Youth Exchange program in late October.

Katie Sleichter, a freshman at Kansas State University studying agribusiness, global food systems leadership, and Spanish, and Jeffrey Garcia, a freshman at Butler Community College studying agribusiness, were both chosen to represent Kansas. The two partook in the program from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3.