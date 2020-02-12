Fire crews battle large fire at APAC asphalt Tuesday evening

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple fire departments battled a fire at APAC Kansas, Inc., an asphalt plant.

The call came in shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday west of Augusta on U.S. 54.

Firefighters had to contend with hazardous materials inside and a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

“About halfway through the firefight, we had so many explosions, we were unable to keep the water flowing at extreme rates. We had to back everyone out for a period of about 20 minutes,” said Chief Chad Russell, Andover Fire Department.

There were no reports of injuries. Firefighters say it could be difficult to figure out how the fire started.

Departments that responded included Rose Hill, Andover, and Butler County.

