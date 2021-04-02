Fire crews battling a grass fire near Kellogg and 119th

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita and Sedgwick County Fire Department crews are on the scene of several small grass fires along Kellogg Dr. between 119th St. and 151st St.

Sedgwick County Dispatch says they have not heard any reports of injuries. They also do not have an estimate on how much has burned.

We’re told a cause for the fires has not been identified at this time. Dispatch says Wichita Police are on scene but we were not told what they are investigating at this time.

According to our crew on scene, the right lane of westbound Kellogg Dr. is closed as crews work on the fires.