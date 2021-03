WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters are responding to a house fire in the 4200 block of S Broadway Ave, Wednesday evening. The call came in around 8:30 p.m.

Wichita Fire Department shared the following tweet Wednesday evening shortly before 9 p.m., announcing the scene had been cleared.

UPDATE | Area 4200 S Broadway Ave | Primary/secondary searches are all clear | Fire is under control | Hold Sta 19/TK2/R1 | https://t.co/SadFJvmL6o — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) March 4, 2021

Earlier in the evening, the fire department shared the following tweet.

HOUSE FIRE | Area 4200 S Broadway Ave | SQ19 has fire showing from a mfg home w/ additions | SQ19/E19/E2 fire attack, SQ12/SQ22/R1 search, E12 water supply, BAT1 safety, E36 staged | — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) March 4, 2021

Fire visible from two adjoined manufactured homes. #ictfire #icttraffic