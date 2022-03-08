VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews battled a massive house fire in Valley Center early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the area of the 6800 block of North Meridian, around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters say trees in the area and difficulty accessing water made the blaze hard to put out.

Additional fire tankers were called to get water to the scene.

The fire was declared under control just before 6 a.m.

Officials tell KSN Crews on scene everyone is out of the house and no one is injured.

A nearby home has been evacuated as a precaution.