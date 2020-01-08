Crews control southwest Wichita house fire

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews extinguished a large house fire in southwest Wichita, the owner of the home escaping with only minor injuries.

It broke around 3:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of S. St. Paul.

Fire crews tell KSN that when they arrived they found the homeowner attempting to dose the flames himself. The owner of the house did sustain minor injuries.

The fire department was able to extinguish the flames. There is no word on what caused the fire.

