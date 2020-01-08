Crews battling southwest Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews are battling a large house fire in southwest Wichita.
It broke around 3:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of S. St. Paul.
Right now, there is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.
KSN crews are at the scene of the fire. Look for updates on KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m.
