Fire crews contain blaze at Rice County food production facility

CHASE, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple emergency crews worked successfully to extinguish a fire at a food production facility in Rice County.

Emergency crews from multiple departments were called to the 600 block of Avenue K near Chase around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A fire ignited in an egg-laying house of Cal-Maine, a producer and packager of eggs.

Brian Ballard, Cal-Maine General Manager, told KSN the fire was contained to that one building.

“It’s a minimal impact to Cal-Maine’s business honestly. It’s a big impact to this farm, but it’s’minimal to our company, minimal to the industry,” says Ballard.

The company says it will begin looking into the cause of the fire Thursday. No one was injured.

