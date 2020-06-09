HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) said it is working on putting out a brush fire west of Hutchinson on Wilshire Drive.
The HFD Twitter page posted the message around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The message says all crews are working.
KSN will monitor the situation and provide any updates as they become available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fire crews on scene of brush fire west of Hutchinson
- Shooting victim shows up at convenience store in south Wichita
- Police offer reward in case of missing Wichita woman
- Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids
- Kansas not swayed by Democrats’ luck with mail-balloting