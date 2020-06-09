Live Now
Watch KSN News at 5

Fire crews on scene of brush fire west of Hutchinson

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

HFD

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) said it is working on putting out a brush fire west of Hutchinson on Wilshire Drive.

The HFD Twitter page posted the message around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The message says all crews are working.

KSN will monitor the situation and provide any updates as they become available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories