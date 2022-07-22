WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in east Wichita. The fire is in the 300 block of South Hillsdale Drive, near Kellogg and 143rd Street East.

The first fire crews to arrive found flames coming from the building. They also say there are live power lines down. There is no word yet on whether anyone is inside the home.

The fire department is asking drivers to watch out for fire trucks responding to the fire.

KSN News has a crew on the way also. We will update this story as more information becomes available.