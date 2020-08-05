Fire crews rescue baby from Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters rescued a baby from a house fire Tuesday in downtown Topeka.

The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. near Southwest 7th Street and Southwest Polk Street.

The baby was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

