Fire crews rescue baby from Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters rescued a baby from a house fire Tuesday in downtown Topeka.
The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. near Southwest 7th Street and Southwest Polk Street.
The baby was taken to a local hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
