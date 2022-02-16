WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 2700 block of South Topeka around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The first crews to arrive on the scene reported smoke coming from one of the buildings at 2723 S. Topeka. That is the River Walk Apartment complex.

It only took firefighters a matter of minutes to get the fire under control. There are no injuries reported.

KSN sent a crew to the scene. Firefighters told them it was a small fire in the wall of an apartment, and there was no exterior damage to the building.