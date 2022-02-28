WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire in south Wichita. The fire started around 11 a.m. Monday at Winchester and Grove. That is near 63rd Street South and Hydraulic.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around. KSN got a picture of it from one of our Wichita SkyView cameras.

There is no word yet about whether the fire is near any buildings or if it is affecting traffic in the area.

A KSN photographer is on the way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.