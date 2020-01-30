Fire crews respond to Sedgwick County barn fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Fire Department and Wichita Fire Department responded to a barn fire shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The barn was located on private property at 47th St. South and Tyler Road.
It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
